9705 Kings Link Circle

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 3230 sq. ft, 2 story home in Rowlette, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Elegant dining room opens to secondary living area. Wonderful island kitchen provides lots of cabinets, plenty of cabinet space and a breakfast area. Lovely living room with soaring ceilings and cozy fireplace. Master retreat features dual vanities, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Game room up! Huge back yard. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.