All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 9705 Kings Link Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
9705 Kings Link Circle
Last updated March 25 2019 at 9:50 PM

9705 Kings Link Circle

9705 Kings Link Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9705 Kings Link Circle, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 3230 sq. ft, 2 story home in Rowlette, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Elegant dining room opens to secondary living area. Wonderful island kitchen provides lots of cabinets, plenty of cabinet space and a breakfast area. Lovely living room with soaring ceilings and cozy fireplace. Master retreat features dual vanities, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Game room up! Huge back yard. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9705 Kings Link Circle have any available units?
9705 Kings Link Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 9705 Kings Link Circle have?
Some of 9705 Kings Link Circle's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9705 Kings Link Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9705 Kings Link Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9705 Kings Link Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9705 Kings Link Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9705 Kings Link Circle offer parking?
No, 9705 Kings Link Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9705 Kings Link Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9705 Kings Link Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9705 Kings Link Circle have a pool?
No, 9705 Kings Link Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9705 Kings Link Circle have accessible units?
No, 9705 Kings Link Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9705 Kings Link Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9705 Kings Link Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9705 Kings Link Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9705 Kings Link Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary