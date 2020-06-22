All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:18 AM

9317 Pollard Street

9317 Pollard Street · No Longer Available
Location

9317 Pollard Street, Rowlett, TX 75088
Highland Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this cute one-story home located in Rowlett featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with brick fireplace. 4 bedroom 2 baths. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with open patio. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9317 Pollard Street have any available units?
9317 Pollard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 9317 Pollard Street have?
Some of 9317 Pollard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9317 Pollard Street currently offering any rent specials?
9317 Pollard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9317 Pollard Street pet-friendly?
No, 9317 Pollard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 9317 Pollard Street offer parking?
Yes, 9317 Pollard Street offers parking.
Does 9317 Pollard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9317 Pollard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9317 Pollard Street have a pool?
No, 9317 Pollard Street does not have a pool.
Does 9317 Pollard Street have accessible units?
No, 9317 Pollard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9317 Pollard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9317 Pollard Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9317 Pollard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9317 Pollard Street does not have units with air conditioning.

