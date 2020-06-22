Enjoy this cute one-story home located in Rowlett featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with brick fireplace. 4 bedroom 2 baths. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized fenced backyard with open patio. Come view this lovely home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9317 Pollard Street have any available units?
9317 Pollard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 9317 Pollard Street have?
Some of 9317 Pollard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9317 Pollard Street currently offering any rent specials?
9317 Pollard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.