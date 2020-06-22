All apartments in Rowlett
9009 Millwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9009 Millwood Drive

9009 Millwood Drive
Location

9009 Millwood Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
Highland Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home in nestled in an established neighborhood convenient to excellent schools and shopping. Featuring an open floor plan, this well maintained, clean house has a kitchen with tile counter-tops that opens to a nice size breakfast area. Formal dining, living room and all 4 bedrooms feature beautiful laminate floor. Wood burning fire in the formal living area. Spacious back yard, rear entry garage.

Public Driving Directions: From Dalrock Rd, East on Linda Vista, 100 feet, left on Millwood. House is on the left

Pets allowed: Cats and Dogs - Non perceived aggressive breeds only
Application Online at www.rdecapitalgroup.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 Millwood Drive have any available units?
9009 Millwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 9009 Millwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9009 Millwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 Millwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9009 Millwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9009 Millwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9009 Millwood Drive offers parking.
Does 9009 Millwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9009 Millwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 Millwood Drive have a pool?
No, 9009 Millwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9009 Millwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9009 Millwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 Millwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9009 Millwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9009 Millwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9009 Millwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

