9009 Millwood Drive

Amenities
This home in nestled in an established neighborhood convenient to excellent schools and shopping. Featuring an open floor plan, this well maintained, clean house has a kitchen with tile counter-tops that opens to a nice size breakfast area. Formal dining, living room and all 4 bedrooms feature beautiful laminate floor. Wood burning fire in the formal living area. Spacious back yard, rear entry garage.
Public Driving Directions: From Dalrock Rd, East on Linda Vista, 100 feet, left on Millwood. House is on the left
Pets allowed: Cats and Dogs - Non perceived aggressive breeds only
Application Online at www.rdecapitalgroup.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.