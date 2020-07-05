All apartments in Rowlett
8913 Vernon Drive
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:58 PM

8913 Vernon Drive

8913 Vernon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8913 Vernon Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088
Highland Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8913 Vernon Drive have any available units?
8913 Vernon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 8913 Vernon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8913 Vernon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8913 Vernon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8913 Vernon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8913 Vernon Drive offer parking?
No, 8913 Vernon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8913 Vernon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8913 Vernon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8913 Vernon Drive have a pool?
No, 8913 Vernon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8913 Vernon Drive have accessible units?
No, 8913 Vernon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8913 Vernon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8913 Vernon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8913 Vernon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8913 Vernon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

