Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8901 Shipman Street

8901 Shipman Street · No Longer Available
Location

8901 Shipman Street, Rowlett, TX 75088
Highland Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8901 Shipman Street have any available units?
8901 Shipman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8901 Shipman Street have?
Some of 8901 Shipman Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8901 Shipman Street currently offering any rent specials?
8901 Shipman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8901 Shipman Street pet-friendly?
No, 8901 Shipman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8901 Shipman Street offer parking?
Yes, 8901 Shipman Street offers parking.
Does 8901 Shipman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8901 Shipman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8901 Shipman Street have a pool?
No, 8901 Shipman Street does not have a pool.
Does 8901 Shipman Street have accessible units?
No, 8901 Shipman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8901 Shipman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8901 Shipman Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8901 Shipman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8901 Shipman Street does not have units with air conditioning.

