8814 Vernon Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088 Highland Meadows
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
completely renovated home, great neighborhood great location with Rockwall ISD schools. this home has been totally remodeled, Open floorplan, hardwood floors, granite countertops, tile backsplash, must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8814 Vernon Drive have any available units?
8814 Vernon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8814 Vernon Drive have?
Some of 8814 Vernon Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8814 Vernon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8814 Vernon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.