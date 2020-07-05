All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:44 PM

8814 Vernon Drive

8814 Vernon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8814 Vernon Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088
Highland Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
completely renovated home, great neighborhood great location with Rockwall ISD schools. this home
has been totally remodeled, Open floorplan, hardwood floors, granite countertops, tile backsplash, must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8814 Vernon Drive have any available units?
8814 Vernon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8814 Vernon Drive have?
Some of 8814 Vernon Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8814 Vernon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8814 Vernon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8814 Vernon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8814 Vernon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8814 Vernon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8814 Vernon Drive offers parking.
Does 8814 Vernon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8814 Vernon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8814 Vernon Drive have a pool?
No, 8814 Vernon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8814 Vernon Drive have accessible units?
No, 8814 Vernon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8814 Vernon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8814 Vernon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8814 Vernon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8814 Vernon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

