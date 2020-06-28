Very nice 4 bedroom with new flooring thru out, recent paint. Nice size yard. Ready for move in. Great area near schools and easy access to I-30 and I-190. No pets allowed, no section 8 housing allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8609 Holland have any available units?
8609 Holland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 8609 Holland currently offering any rent specials?
8609 Holland is not currently offering any rent specials.