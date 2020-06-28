All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8609 Holland

8609 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8609 Holland Avenue, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very nice 4 bedroom with new flooring thru out, recent paint. Nice size yard. Ready for move in. Great area near schools and easy access to I-30 and I-190. No pets allowed, no section 8 housing allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 Holland have any available units?
8609 Holland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 8609 Holland currently offering any rent specials?
8609 Holland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 Holland pet-friendly?
No, 8609 Holland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8609 Holland offer parking?
No, 8609 Holland does not offer parking.
Does 8609 Holland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8609 Holland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 Holland have a pool?
No, 8609 Holland does not have a pool.
Does 8609 Holland have accessible units?
No, 8609 Holland does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 Holland have units with dishwashers?
No, 8609 Holland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8609 Holland have units with air conditioning?
No, 8609 Holland does not have units with air conditioning.

