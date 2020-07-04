8318 Luna Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

POOL HOUSE! GORGEOUS one story 4 bed 2.5 bath with over 2,200 sq.ft. in the lovely QUIET neighborhood of Dalrock Estates. Large open living space with high vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light! Spacious gourmet kitchen with brand new GRANITE c-tops, a beautiful custom backsplash, lots of cabinetry space & a WALK IN PANTRY! Plenty of updates: fresh paint, light fixtures & a new 5 burner GAS COOKTOP! Over-sized Master bedroom separated from the others with a HUGE walk in closet. Master bathroom has dual sinks, JETTED TUB and separate shower. No carpet or popcorn ceiling throughout. Backyard offers lots of privacy and a wonderful swimming pool, Perfect for hot summer days! Price includes new W&D & Refrige.