All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 8318 Luna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
8318 Luna Drive
Last updated March 29 2020 at 11:04 PM

8318 Luna Drive

8318 Luna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8318 Luna Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
Dalrock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
POOL HOUSE! GORGEOUS one story 4 bed 2.5 bath with over 2,200 sq.ft. in the lovely QUIET neighborhood of Dalrock Estates. Large open living space with high vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light! Spacious gourmet kitchen with brand new GRANITE c-tops, a beautiful custom backsplash, lots of cabinetry space & a WALK IN PANTRY! Plenty of updates: fresh paint, light fixtures & a new 5 burner GAS COOKTOP! Over-sized Master bedroom separated from the others with a HUGE walk in closet. Master bathroom has dual sinks, JETTED TUB and separate shower. No carpet or popcorn ceiling throughout. Backyard offers lots of privacy and a wonderful swimming pool, Perfect for hot summer days! Price includes new W&D & Refrige.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8318 Luna Drive have any available units?
8318 Luna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8318 Luna Drive have?
Some of 8318 Luna Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8318 Luna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8318 Luna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8318 Luna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8318 Luna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8318 Luna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8318 Luna Drive offers parking.
Does 8318 Luna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8318 Luna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8318 Luna Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8318 Luna Drive has a pool.
Does 8318 Luna Drive have accessible units?
No, 8318 Luna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8318 Luna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8318 Luna Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8318 Luna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8318 Luna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary