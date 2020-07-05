All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:00 PM

Location

8206 Luna Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
Dalrock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Tile and wood throughout the house. Bright and beautiful house with open floor plan and many updated features including hardware and lighting, Granite, Custom 42 inch kitchen cabinets, SS appliances, built in microwave. Updated bathrooms with large frameless glass showers. Master bath with garden tub, double vanity, walkin closet, large master bedroom. Newer roof, newer 2 inch blinds throughout, Gas log fireplace, crown molding, two dining areas, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, outdoor entertainment area with large covered patio. 5 ton Carrier AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8206 Luna Drive have any available units?
8206 Luna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8206 Luna Drive have?
Some of 8206 Luna Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8206 Luna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8206 Luna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8206 Luna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8206 Luna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8206 Luna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8206 Luna Drive offers parking.
Does 8206 Luna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8206 Luna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8206 Luna Drive have a pool?
No, 8206 Luna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8206 Luna Drive have accessible units?
No, 8206 Luna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8206 Luna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8206 Luna Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8206 Luna Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8206 Luna Drive has units with air conditioning.

