8206 Luna Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Tile and wood throughout the house. Bright and beautiful house with open floor plan and many updated features including hardware and lighting, Granite, Custom 42 inch kitchen cabinets, SS appliances, built in microwave. Updated bathrooms with large frameless glass showers. Master bath with garden tub, double vanity, walkin closet, large master bedroom. Newer roof, newer 2 inch blinds throughout, Gas log fireplace, crown molding, two dining areas, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, outdoor entertainment area with large covered patio. 5 ton Carrier AC.