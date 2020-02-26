All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8130 Lakeview Parkway

8130 Lakeview Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

8130 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY LIVING IN THE CITY. HOME SITS FROM A DISTANCE FROM THE STREET. OVERSIZED GARAGE OF 456 SQ FT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8130 Lakeview Parkway have any available units?
8130 Lakeview Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 8130 Lakeview Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
8130 Lakeview Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8130 Lakeview Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 8130 Lakeview Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8130 Lakeview Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 8130 Lakeview Parkway offers parking.
Does 8130 Lakeview Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8130 Lakeview Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8130 Lakeview Parkway have a pool?
No, 8130 Lakeview Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 8130 Lakeview Parkway have accessible units?
No, 8130 Lakeview Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 8130 Lakeview Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 8130 Lakeview Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8130 Lakeview Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 8130 Lakeview Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

