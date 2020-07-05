All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 8105 Azzurra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
8105 Azzurra Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:14 AM

8105 Azzurra Drive

8105 Azzurra Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8105 Azzurra Dr, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated Home for lease in highly coveted Spinnaker Cove subdivision in Rowlett. Home features: Updated flooring-No carpet. Granite counters in kitchen. Stainless Steel appliances-Refrigerator included. Rockwall ISD. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 Azzurra Drive have any available units?
8105 Azzurra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8105 Azzurra Drive have?
Some of 8105 Azzurra Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8105 Azzurra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8105 Azzurra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 Azzurra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8105 Azzurra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8105 Azzurra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8105 Azzurra Drive offers parking.
Does 8105 Azzurra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8105 Azzurra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 Azzurra Drive have a pool?
No, 8105 Azzurra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8105 Azzurra Drive have accessible units?
No, 8105 Azzurra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 Azzurra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8105 Azzurra Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8105 Azzurra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8105 Azzurra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary