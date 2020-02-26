All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8004 Tulane Drive

8004 Tulane Drive · No Longer Available
Rowlett
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8004 Tulane Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,361 sf home is located in Rowlett, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 Tulane Drive have any available units?
8004 Tulane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8004 Tulane Drive have?
Some of 8004 Tulane Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8004 Tulane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8004 Tulane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 Tulane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8004 Tulane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8004 Tulane Drive offer parking?
No, 8004 Tulane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8004 Tulane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8004 Tulane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 Tulane Drive have a pool?
No, 8004 Tulane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8004 Tulane Drive have accessible units?
No, 8004 Tulane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 Tulane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8004 Tulane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8004 Tulane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8004 Tulane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

