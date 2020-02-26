All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:18 AM

7813 Killarney Lane

7813 Killarney Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7813 Killarney Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Gorgeous view of the Lake! This beautifully kept home in sought after neighborhood features a deck overlooking the water with breathtaking views. Home Boasts open floor plan, updated kitchen, hardwood floors and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7813 Killarney Lane have any available units?
7813 Killarney Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7813 Killarney Lane have?
Some of 7813 Killarney Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7813 Killarney Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7813 Killarney Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7813 Killarney Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7813 Killarney Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 7813 Killarney Lane offer parking?
No, 7813 Killarney Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7813 Killarney Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7813 Killarney Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7813 Killarney Lane have a pool?
No, 7813 Killarney Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7813 Killarney Lane have accessible units?
No, 7813 Killarney Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7813 Killarney Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7813 Killarney Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7813 Killarney Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7813 Killarney Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

