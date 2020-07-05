All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:09 AM

7801 Estates Way

7801 Estates Way · No Longer Available
Location

7801 Estates Way, Rowlett, TX 75089
Princeton

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for move-in! Freshly painted throughout the whole home and hardwood floors in the living areas. A short drive to all the stores and restaurants. No HOA. Choice of schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 Estates Way have any available units?
7801 Estates Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7801 Estates Way have?
Some of 7801 Estates Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 Estates Way currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Estates Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 Estates Way pet-friendly?
No, 7801 Estates Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 7801 Estates Way offer parking?
Yes, 7801 Estates Way offers parking.
Does 7801 Estates Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 Estates Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 Estates Way have a pool?
No, 7801 Estates Way does not have a pool.
Does 7801 Estates Way have accessible units?
No, 7801 Estates Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 Estates Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7801 Estates Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7801 Estates Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7801 Estates Way does not have units with air conditioning.

