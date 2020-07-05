This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for move-in! Freshly painted throughout the whole home and hardwood floors in the living areas. A short drive to all the stores and restaurants. No HOA. Choice of schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7801 Estates Way have any available units?
7801 Estates Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7801 Estates Way have?
Some of 7801 Estates Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7801 Estates Way currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Estates Way is not currently offering any rent specials.