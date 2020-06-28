All apartments in Rowlett
7714 Bordeaux Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7714 Bordeaux Lane

7714 Bordeaux Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7714 Bordeaux Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Princeton

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1510 sq. ft., 1 story home in Rowlette, TX! Open kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Breakfast area with additional storage. Cozy living room with fireplace. Dual sinks in master suite! Dining area with wet bar! Huge back yard! Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7714 Bordeaux Lane have any available units?
7714 Bordeaux Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7714 Bordeaux Lane have?
Some of 7714 Bordeaux Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7714 Bordeaux Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7714 Bordeaux Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7714 Bordeaux Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7714 Bordeaux Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7714 Bordeaux Lane offer parking?
No, 7714 Bordeaux Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7714 Bordeaux Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7714 Bordeaux Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7714 Bordeaux Lane have a pool?
No, 7714 Bordeaux Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7714 Bordeaux Lane have accessible units?
No, 7714 Bordeaux Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7714 Bordeaux Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7714 Bordeaux Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7714 Bordeaux Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7714 Bordeaux Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

