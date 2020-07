Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Living the lake life!! Two story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage offering living room, family room with decorative fireplace, open kitchen with eat in area. Large utility room with full size connections, half bath on 1st level. Four spacious bedrooms on the second level, master bath with walk up garden tub, walk in closet. Great quiet neighborhood. Well kept and maintained home. This one will not last long! CALL 972-584-1279 TO SCHEDULE VIEWINGS - *LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY*