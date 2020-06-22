7703 Calypso Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088 The Peninsula
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Beautiful Fully Updated 3 bedroom, 2 Bath Town home! This lovely home has been completely updated with all new flooring throughout, New granite countertops, paint, and fixtures. Ready to move in! Great neighborhood and good schools!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7703 Calypso Drive have any available units?
7703 Calypso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7703 Calypso Drive have?
Is 7703 Calypso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7703 Calypso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.