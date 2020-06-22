All apartments in Rowlett
7703 Calypso Drive
7703 Calypso Drive

7703 Calypso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7703 Calypso Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
The Peninsula

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Fully Updated 3 bedroom, 2 Bath Town home! This lovely home has been completely updated with all new flooring throughout, New granite countertops, paint, and fixtures. Ready to move in! Great neighborhood and good schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7703 Calypso Drive have any available units?
7703 Calypso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7703 Calypso Drive have?
Some of 7703 Calypso Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7703 Calypso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7703 Calypso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7703 Calypso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7703 Calypso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 7703 Calypso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7703 Calypso Drive offers parking.
Does 7703 Calypso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7703 Calypso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7703 Calypso Drive have a pool?
No, 7703 Calypso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7703 Calypso Drive have accessible units?
No, 7703 Calypso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7703 Calypso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7703 Calypso Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7703 Calypso Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7703 Calypso Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

