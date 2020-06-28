All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 7702 Bayview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
7702 Bayview Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:20 AM

7702 Bayview Drive

7702 Bayview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7702 Bayview Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
The Peninsula

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7702 Bayview Drive have any available units?
7702 Bayview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7702 Bayview Drive have?
Some of 7702 Bayview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7702 Bayview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7702 Bayview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 Bayview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7702 Bayview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 7702 Bayview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7702 Bayview Drive offers parking.
Does 7702 Bayview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7702 Bayview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 Bayview Drive have a pool?
No, 7702 Bayview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7702 Bayview Drive have accessible units?
No, 7702 Bayview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 Bayview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7702 Bayview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7702 Bayview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7702 Bayview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary