Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:16 PM

7618 Straits Drive

7618 Straits Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7618 Straits Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
The Peninsula

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at Main Street Renewal website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7618 Straits Drive have any available units?
7618 Straits Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7618 Straits Drive have?
Some of 7618 Straits Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7618 Straits Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7618 Straits Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7618 Straits Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7618 Straits Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7618 Straits Drive offer parking?
No, 7618 Straits Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7618 Straits Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7618 Straits Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7618 Straits Drive have a pool?
No, 7618 Straits Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7618 Straits Drive have accessible units?
No, 7618 Straits Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7618 Straits Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7618 Straits Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7618 Straits Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7618 Straits Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

