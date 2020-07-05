All apartments in Rowlett
7602 Catamaran Drive

7602 Catamaran Road · No Longer Available
Location

7602 Catamaran Road, Rowlett, TX 75088
The Peninsula

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
4 bedroom home in good neighborhood in Rowlett. Carpet in bedroom. Refurbished tubs. Electric stove top. New dishwasher. Central heat and air. Utility room. Fenced back yard. This won't last long.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

