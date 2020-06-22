All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7201 Harvest Hill Drive

7201 Harvest Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7201 Harvest Hill Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,081 sf home is located in Rowlett, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7201 Harvest Hill Drive have any available units?
7201 Harvest Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7201 Harvest Hill Drive have?
Some of 7201 Harvest Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7201 Harvest Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7201 Harvest Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7201 Harvest Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7201 Harvest Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7201 Harvest Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7201 Harvest Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 7201 Harvest Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7201 Harvest Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7201 Harvest Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 7201 Harvest Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7201 Harvest Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7201 Harvest Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7201 Harvest Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7201 Harvest Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7201 Harvest Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7201 Harvest Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

