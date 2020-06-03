7005 Graham Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2372 sq. ft. 2 story home in Rowlette, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful island kitchen features tons of cabinets and plenty of cabinet space. Formal dining room. Lovely living room with cozy brick fireplace. Huge master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. All bedrooms up with study/office space down. Over-sized back yard. Be sure to schedule your showing today!



