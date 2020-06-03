All apartments in Rowlett
7005 Graham Drive

7005 Graham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7005 Graham Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2372 sq. ft. 2 story home in Rowlette, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Beautiful island kitchen features tons of cabinets and plenty of cabinet space. Formal dining room. Lovely living room with cozy brick fireplace. Huge master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. All bedrooms up with study/office space down. Over-sized back yard. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7005 Graham Drive have any available units?
7005 Graham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 7005 Graham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7005 Graham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 Graham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7005 Graham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7005 Graham Drive offer parking?
No, 7005 Graham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7005 Graham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7005 Graham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 Graham Drive have a pool?
No, 7005 Graham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7005 Graham Drive have accessible units?
No, 7005 Graham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 Graham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7005 Graham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7005 Graham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7005 Graham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

