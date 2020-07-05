7001 Seascape Drive

Amenities

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=wzChB0PS1D&env=production

Qualified resident to receive half off November's rent if move in on or before October 11th!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.