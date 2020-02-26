All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated December 6 2019 at 4:21 AM

6600 Gardenia Drive

6600 Gardenia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6600 Gardenia Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Flower Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Two story, brick home, with spacious lawns. Interior boasts plush carpeting, ceramic tile flooring, fireplace in the living room and modern upgrades. Kitchen features updated appliances, open countertops, and spacious cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Gardenia Drive have any available units?
6600 Gardenia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6600 Gardenia Drive have?
Some of 6600 Gardenia Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Gardenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Gardenia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Gardenia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6600 Gardenia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 6600 Gardenia Drive offer parking?
No, 6600 Gardenia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6600 Gardenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6600 Gardenia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Gardenia Drive have a pool?
No, 6600 Gardenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Gardenia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6600 Gardenia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Gardenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6600 Gardenia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6600 Gardenia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6600 Gardenia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

