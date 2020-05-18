All apartments in Rowlett
6403 Redwood Lane

Location

6403 Redwood Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Rowlett, Texas. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,306 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 1 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6403 Redwood Lane have any available units?
6403 Redwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 6403 Redwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6403 Redwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6403 Redwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6403 Redwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6403 Redwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6403 Redwood Lane offers parking.
Does 6403 Redwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6403 Redwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6403 Redwood Lane have a pool?
No, 6403 Redwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6403 Redwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 6403 Redwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6403 Redwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6403 Redwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6403 Redwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6403 Redwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

