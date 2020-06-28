6314 Ahnee Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great single story home with mature trees and easy access to the tollway. Recently painted and new carpet 2018. Huge open kitchen area with tons of counter top space and cabinets. Split bedroom plan with the master featuring an oversized bath with separate tub and shower along with separate make up area. Dual master closets and plenty of room to get ready. Nice covered back porch leads to oversized backyard area. Side entry swing garage with long driveway. No smokers. Pets negotiable. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted. CHECK AVAILABILITY DATE.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 2/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

