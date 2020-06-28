All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 6314 Ahnee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
6314 Ahnee Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6314 Ahnee Drive

6314 Ahnee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6314 Ahnee Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great single story home with mature trees and easy access to the tollway. Recently painted and new carpet 2018. Huge open kitchen area with tons of counter top space and cabinets. Split bedroom plan with the master featuring an oversized bath with separate tub and shower along with separate make up area. Dual master closets and plenty of room to get ready. Nice covered back porch leads to oversized backyard area. Side entry swing garage with long driveway. No smokers. Pets negotiable. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted. CHECK AVAILABILITY DATE.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 2/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6314 Ahnee Drive have any available units?
6314 Ahnee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6314 Ahnee Drive have?
Some of 6314 Ahnee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6314 Ahnee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6314 Ahnee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6314 Ahnee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6314 Ahnee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6314 Ahnee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6314 Ahnee Drive offers parking.
Does 6314 Ahnee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6314 Ahnee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6314 Ahnee Drive have a pool?
No, 6314 Ahnee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6314 Ahnee Drive have accessible units?
No, 6314 Ahnee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6314 Ahnee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6314 Ahnee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6314 Ahnee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6314 Ahnee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary