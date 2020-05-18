All apartments in Rowlett
6213 Richmond Drive.
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:24 PM

6213 Richmond Drive

6213 Richmond Drive · No Longer Available
Rowlett
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6213 Richmond Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Lakewood Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6213 Richmond Drive have any available units?
6213 Richmond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6213 Richmond Drive have?
Some of 6213 Richmond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6213 Richmond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6213 Richmond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6213 Richmond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6213 Richmond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 6213 Richmond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6213 Richmond Drive offers parking.
Does 6213 Richmond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6213 Richmond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6213 Richmond Drive have a pool?
No, 6213 Richmond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6213 Richmond Drive have accessible units?
No, 6213 Richmond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6213 Richmond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6213 Richmond Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6213 Richmond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6213 Richmond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

