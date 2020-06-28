All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:51 AM

6200 Alissa Dr

6200 Alissa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6200 Alissa Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Property Description

Lakeview Townhomes
Centrally Located in Bustling Rowlett

This peaceful residential community sits quietly at the end of a cult-de-sac, and has marvelous views of Lake Ray Hubbard. We have 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans available and all of these homes have garage parking. If you are looking for a home and are tired of looking at sub-standard rentals, please come by and take a look at one of our townhomes. You really cant beat this Rowlett location and the views from many of these homes is just marvelous. These homes are surrounded by residential homes with an elementary school just blocks away. So, if you are looking to settle into your next home, just give us a call and we will be happy to show it to you. Amenities include: Lake views, Washer/Dryer connections, Wood burning fireplace, Garage parking, Storage, and Close proximity to schools.

Apartment Home Features:
Family Room
Dining Room
Patio or Balcony
Hardwood and Tile Floors
Walk-in Closets
Kitchen Pantry
Refrigerator/Freezer
Range/Oven
Garbage Disposal

Community Features:
Reserved Garage Parking
Shopping Nearby
Playground
Close to Public Transportation
Friendly Professional Management and Maintenance

Apartment Types and Rates:
2 Bed/2 Bath: 1150 Sq. Ft., $1250 Rent, $1250 Deposit
3 Bed/2 Bath: 1521 Sq. Ft., $1450 Rent, $1450 Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 Alissa Dr have any available units?
6200 Alissa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6200 Alissa Dr have?
Some of 6200 Alissa Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 Alissa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6200 Alissa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 Alissa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6200 Alissa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 6200 Alissa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6200 Alissa Dr offers parking.
Does 6200 Alissa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 Alissa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 Alissa Dr have a pool?
No, 6200 Alissa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6200 Alissa Dr have accessible units?
No, 6200 Alissa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 Alissa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6200 Alissa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6200 Alissa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6200 Alissa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

