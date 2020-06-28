6200 Alissa Dr

Amenities

Property Description



Lakeview Townhomes

Centrally Located in Bustling Rowlett



This peaceful residential community sits quietly at the end of a cult-de-sac, and has marvelous views of Lake Ray Hubbard. We have 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans available and all of these homes have garage parking. If you are looking for a home and are tired of looking at sub-standard rentals, please come by and take a look at one of our townhomes. You really cant beat this Rowlett location and the views from many of these homes is just marvelous. These homes are surrounded by residential homes with an elementary school just blocks away. So, if you are looking to settle into your next home, just give us a call and we will be happy to show it to you. Amenities include: Lake views, Washer/Dryer connections, Wood burning fireplace, Garage parking, Storage, and Close proximity to schools.



Apartment Home Features:

Family Room

Dining Room

Patio or Balcony

Hardwood and Tile Floors

Walk-in Closets

Kitchen Pantry

Refrigerator/Freezer

Range/Oven

Garbage Disposal



Community Features:

Reserved Garage Parking

Shopping Nearby

Playground

Close to Public Transportation

Friendly Professional Management and Maintenance



Apartment Types and Rates:

2 Bed/2 Bath: 1150 Sq. Ft., $1250 Rent, $1250 Deposit

3 Bed/2 Bath: 1521 Sq. Ft., $1450 Rent, $1450 Deposit