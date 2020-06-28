6200 Alissa Dr

Amenities
Property Description
Lakeview Townhomes
Centrally Located in Bustling Rowlett
This peaceful residential community sits quietly at the end of a cult-de-sac, and has marvelous views of Lake Ray Hubbard. We have 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans available and all of these homes have garage parking. If you are looking for a home and are tired of looking at sub-standard rentals, please come by and take a look at one of our townhomes. You really cant beat this Rowlett location and the views from many of these homes is just marvelous. These homes are surrounded by residential homes with an elementary school just blocks away. So, if you are looking to settle into your next home, just give us a call and we will be happy to show it to you. Amenities include: Lake views, Washer/Dryer connections, Wood burning fireplace, Garage parking, Storage, and Close proximity to schools.
Apartment Home Features:
Family Room
Dining Room
Patio or Balcony
Hardwood and Tile Floors
Walk-in Closets
Kitchen Pantry
Refrigerator/Freezer
Range/Oven
Garbage Disposal
Community Features:
Reserved Garage Parking
Shopping Nearby
Playground
Close to Public Transportation
Friendly Professional Management and Maintenance
Apartment Types and Rates:
2 Bed/2 Bath: 1150 Sq. Ft., $1250 Rent, $1250 Deposit
3 Bed/2 Bath: 1521 Sq. Ft., $1450 Rent, $1450 Deposit