Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
6114 San Marino Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6114 San Marino Court
6114 San Marino Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
6114 San Marino Court, Rowlett, TX 75089
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6114 San Marino Court have any available units?
6114 San Marino Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rowlett, TX
.
What amenities does 6114 San Marino Court have?
Some of 6114 San Marino Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6114 San Marino Court currently offering any rent specials?
6114 San Marino Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 San Marino Court pet-friendly?
No, 6114 San Marino Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rowlett
.
Does 6114 San Marino Court offer parking?
Yes, 6114 San Marino Court offers parking.
Does 6114 San Marino Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6114 San Marino Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 San Marino Court have a pool?
No, 6114 San Marino Court does not have a pool.
Does 6114 San Marino Court have accessible units?
No, 6114 San Marino Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 San Marino Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6114 San Marino Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6114 San Marino Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6114 San Marino Court does not have units with air conditioning.
