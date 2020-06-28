All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:13 PM

6102 Arden Court

6102 Arden Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6102 Arden Ct, Rowlett, TX 75087

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 2327 sq. ft. home in Rowlett, TX! Open and spacious living room with a cozy fire place. Elegant dinning room area with office a space. Wonderful master suite features dual sinks and walk-in closet. Huge secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6102 Arden Court have any available units?
6102 Arden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6102 Arden Court have?
Some of 6102 Arden Court's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6102 Arden Court currently offering any rent specials?
6102 Arden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6102 Arden Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6102 Arden Court is pet friendly.
Does 6102 Arden Court offer parking?
No, 6102 Arden Court does not offer parking.
Does 6102 Arden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6102 Arden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6102 Arden Court have a pool?
No, 6102 Arden Court does not have a pool.
Does 6102 Arden Court have accessible units?
No, 6102 Arden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6102 Arden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6102 Arden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6102 Arden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6102 Arden Court does not have units with air conditioning.

