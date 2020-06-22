Rent Calculator
5915 Redwood Lane
5915 Redwood Lane
5915 Redwood Lane
Location
5915 Redwood Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5915 Redwood Lane have any available units?
5915 Redwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rowlett, TX
.
What amenities does 5915 Redwood Lane have?
Some of 5915 Redwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5915 Redwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5915 Redwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5915 Redwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5915 Redwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rowlett
.
Does 5915 Redwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5915 Redwood Lane offers parking.
Does 5915 Redwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5915 Redwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5915 Redwood Lane have a pool?
No, 5915 Redwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5915 Redwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5915 Redwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5915 Redwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5915 Redwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5915 Redwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5915 Redwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
