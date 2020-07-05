A nice 3-bed, 2-bath home, luxury owners suite with separate glass shower, garden tub, and huge walkin closet. It also has split bedroom plan, large covered porch, an oversized great room with arched doorways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5706 San Marino Drive have any available units?
5706 San Marino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 5706 San Marino Drive have?
Some of 5706 San Marino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 San Marino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5706 San Marino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.