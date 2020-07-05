5418 Cypress Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Price Reduction! Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located near to shopping and restaurants with easy access to all major freeways. Walking distance to Sprouts, Wal-Mart, Chipotle, Chick-Fil-A, banks, etc.