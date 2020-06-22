5309 Highgate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool

Nicely updated home in beautiful area! Minutes from Boat ramps, parks, shopping & the water park! Fresh paint, laminate flooring throughout, cozy fireplace in the living as you enter the home with formal dining. Flowing to a 2nd living & dining area, a brightly lit kitchen featuring granite & stainless steel appliances over looks the charming wainscoting accents & large backyard. Generous sized Master includes dual walk in closets, jetted tub, and separate shower. Elementary school a short distance away! Roof, water heater, windows, foundation all done within a year. Rent: $1,895/month. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one-time $157 admin fee. Schedule a showing or apply today! https://renterswarehouse.com/rental-property/cb6039ea46c16e0bf31cbb3280edaafd