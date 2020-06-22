5309 Highgate Lane

Amenities
Nicely updated home in beautiful area! Minutes from Boat ramps, parks, shopping & the water park! Fresh paint, laminate flooring throughout, cozy fireplace in the living as you enter the home with formal dining. Flowing to a 2nd living & dining area, a brightly lit kitchen featuring granite & stainless steel appliances over looks the charming wainscoting accents & large backyard. Generous sized Master includes dual walk in closets, jetted tub, and separate shower. Elementary school a short distance away! Roof, water heater, windows, foundation all done within a year. Rent: $1,895/month. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one-time $157 admin fee. Schedule a showing or apply today! https://renterswarehouse.com/rental-property/cb6039ea46c16e0bf31cbb3280edaafd