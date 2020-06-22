All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:17 PM

5309 Highgate Lane

Location

5309 Highgate Lane, Rowlett, TX 75088
Dalrock

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Nicely updated home in beautiful area! Minutes from Boat ramps, parks, shopping & the water park! Fresh paint, laminate flooring throughout, cozy fireplace in the living as you enter the home with formal dining. Flowing to a 2nd living & dining area, a brightly lit kitchen featuring granite & stainless steel appliances over looks the charming wainscoting accents & large backyard. Generous sized Master includes dual walk in closets, jetted tub, and separate shower. Elementary school a short distance away! Roof, water heater, windows, foundation all done within a year. Rent: $1,895/month. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one-time $157 admin fee. Schedule a showing or apply today! https://renterswarehouse.com/rental-property/cb6039ea46c16e0bf31cbb3280edaafd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Highgate Lane have any available units?
5309 Highgate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 5309 Highgate Lane have?
Some of 5309 Highgate Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 Highgate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Highgate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Highgate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5309 Highgate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 5309 Highgate Lane offer parking?
No, 5309 Highgate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5309 Highgate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Highgate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Highgate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5309 Highgate Lane has a pool.
Does 5309 Highgate Lane have accessible units?
No, 5309 Highgate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Highgate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5309 Highgate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5309 Highgate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5309 Highgate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

