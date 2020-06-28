5301 LYNN Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

NICE OPEN FLOORPLAN, CORNER CUL-DE-SAC WITH EASY IN AND OUT OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD. 4 BEDROOM 2 AND A HALF BATH AND SIDE ENTRY 2 CAR GARAGE. LARGE YARD



TENANT AND AGENT TO VERIFY ALL INFO