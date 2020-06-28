All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

5016 Flamingo Dr

5016 Flamingo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5016 Flamingo Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in Rowlett. Large open living area. Great fenced in backyard with a deck!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Flamingo Dr have any available units?
5016 Flamingo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 5016 Flamingo Dr have?
Some of 5016 Flamingo Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Flamingo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Flamingo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Flamingo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5016 Flamingo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 5016 Flamingo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Flamingo Dr offers parking.
Does 5016 Flamingo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Flamingo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Flamingo Dr have a pool?
No, 5016 Flamingo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Flamingo Dr have accessible units?
No, 5016 Flamingo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Flamingo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 Flamingo Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5016 Flamingo Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5016 Flamingo Dr has units with air conditioning.

