All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 4501 brittany dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
4501 brittany dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4501 brittany dr
4501 Brittany Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4501 Brittany Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
four bedroom backing up to the lake - Property Id: 265527
beatiful home located on lake ray hubbard, back up to greenbelt
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265527
Property Id 265527
(RLNE5717977)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4501 brittany dr have any available units?
4501 brittany dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rowlett, TX
.
What amenities does 4501 brittany dr have?
Some of 4501 brittany dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4501 brittany dr currently offering any rent specials?
4501 brittany dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 brittany dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 brittany dr is pet friendly.
Does 4501 brittany dr offer parking?
No, 4501 brittany dr does not offer parking.
Does 4501 brittany dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 brittany dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 brittany dr have a pool?
No, 4501 brittany dr does not have a pool.
Does 4501 brittany dr have accessible units?
No, 4501 brittany dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 brittany dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 brittany dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4501 brittany dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4501 brittany dr does not have units with air conditioning.
