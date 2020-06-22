All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 4213 Starboard Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
4213 Starboard Trail
Last updated February 6 2020 at 7:09 PM

4213 Starboard Trail

4213 Starboard Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4213 Starboard Trail, Rowlett, TX 75088
The Peninsula

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard with a storage unit, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
We are only offering six-month leases for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Starboard Trail have any available units?
4213 Starboard Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 4213 Starboard Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Starboard Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Starboard Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4213 Starboard Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4213 Starboard Trail offer parking?
No, 4213 Starboard Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4213 Starboard Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Starboard Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Starboard Trail have a pool?
No, 4213 Starboard Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Starboard Trail have accessible units?
No, 4213 Starboard Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Starboard Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4213 Starboard Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4213 Starboard Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4213 Starboard Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary