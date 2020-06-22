4213 Starboard Trail

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard with a storage unit, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

We are only offering six-month leases for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.