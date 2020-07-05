All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 4109 Mediterranean Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
4109 Mediterranean Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:18 AM

4109 Mediterranean Drive

4109 Mediterranean Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4109 Mediterranean Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
The Peninsula

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Mediterranean Drive have any available units?
4109 Mediterranean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 4109 Mediterranean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Mediterranean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Mediterranean Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 Mediterranean Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4109 Mediterranean Drive offer parking?
No, 4109 Mediterranean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4109 Mediterranean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Mediterranean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Mediterranean Drive have a pool?
No, 4109 Mediterranean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Mediterranean Drive have accessible units?
No, 4109 Mediterranean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Mediterranean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 Mediterranean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4109 Mediterranean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4109 Mediterranean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary