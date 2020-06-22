All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 4009 Bond Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
4009 Bond Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:52 PM

4009 Bond Street

4009 Bond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4009 Bond Street, Rowlett, TX 75088
Westwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly painted and granite countertops. Vacant for immediate move in. Lovely quiet neighborhood in GISD. Owner requires a 2 year lease. Pets & the deposit considered on an individual basis. PayPal link at LindaWaller. com. Application & rental criteria uploaded in document storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Bond Street have any available units?
4009 Bond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 4009 Bond Street have?
Some of 4009 Bond Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Bond Street currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Bond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Bond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 Bond Street is pet friendly.
Does 4009 Bond Street offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Bond Street offers parking.
Does 4009 Bond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Bond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Bond Street have a pool?
No, 4009 Bond Street does not have a pool.
Does 4009 Bond Street have accessible units?
No, 4009 Bond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Bond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 Bond Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4009 Bond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4009 Bond Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary