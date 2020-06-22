4009 Bond Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly painted and granite countertops. Vacant for immediate move in. Lovely quiet neighborhood in GISD. Owner requires a 2 year lease. Pets & the deposit considered on an individual basis. PayPal link at LindaWaller. com. Application & rental criteria uploaded in document storage.