All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 3713 Smartt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
3713 Smartt Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:49 AM

3713 Smartt Street

3713 Smartt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3713 Smartt Street, Rowlett, TX 75088
Westwood

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
pride of ownership the owner had take care very good the house, 50 application fee 18 years and older, 400 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
0
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 Smartt Street have any available units?
3713 Smartt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 3713 Smartt Street have?
Some of 3713 Smartt Street's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 Smartt Street currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Smartt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Smartt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3713 Smartt Street is pet friendly.
Does 3713 Smartt Street offer parking?
Yes, 3713 Smartt Street offers parking.
Does 3713 Smartt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Smartt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Smartt Street have a pool?
No, 3713 Smartt Street does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Smartt Street have accessible units?
No, 3713 Smartt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Smartt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 Smartt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 Smartt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3713 Smartt Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
0
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary