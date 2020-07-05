Rent Calculator
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:49 AM
1 of 1
3713 Smartt Street
3713 Smartt Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3713 Smartt Street, Rowlett, TX 75088
Westwood
Amenities
pet friendly
new construction
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
pride of ownership the owner had take care very good the house, 50 application fee 18 years and older, 400 pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
0
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3713 Smartt Street have any available units?
3713 Smartt Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Rowlett, TX
.
What amenities does 3713 Smartt Street have?
Some of 3713 Smartt Street's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 3713 Smartt Street currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Smartt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Smartt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3713 Smartt Street is pet friendly.
Does 3713 Smartt Street offer parking?
Yes, 3713 Smartt Street offers parking.
Does 3713 Smartt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Smartt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Smartt Street have a pool?
No, 3713 Smartt Street does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Smartt Street have accessible units?
No, 3713 Smartt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Smartt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 Smartt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 Smartt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3713 Smartt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
