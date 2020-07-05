3705 Dorchester Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, with huge fenced backyard and big trees. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with very large walk in closet. Vaulted ceilings are also in the family lining area.