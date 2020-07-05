Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, with huge fenced backyard and big trees. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with very large walk in closet. Vaulted ceilings are also in the family lining area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3705 Dorchester Drive have any available units?
3705 Dorchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 3705 Dorchester Drive have?
Some of 3705 Dorchester Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Dorchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Dorchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.