Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
3705 Dorchester Drive
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:06 PM

3705 Dorchester Drive

3705 Dorchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Dorchester Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, with huge fenced backyard and big trees. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with very large walk in closet. Vaulted ceilings are also in the family lining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Dorchester Drive have any available units?
3705 Dorchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 3705 Dorchester Drive have?
Some of 3705 Dorchester Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Dorchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Dorchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Dorchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3705 Dorchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 3705 Dorchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3705 Dorchester Drive offers parking.
Does 3705 Dorchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 Dorchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Dorchester Drive have a pool?
No, 3705 Dorchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Dorchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 3705 Dorchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Dorchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 Dorchester Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3705 Dorchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3705 Dorchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

