Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like
3605 Smartt St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
3605 Smartt St
Last updated October 22 2019 at 10:51 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
3605 Smartt St
3605 Smartt Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3605 Smartt Street, Rowlett, TX 75088
Westwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable home in Rowlett! - Great home in a nice neighborhood! Garland ISD. Tenant occupied until 8-31
(RLNE5108079)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Similar Listings
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3605 Smartt St have any available units?
3605 Smartt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rowlett, TX
.
Is 3605 Smartt St currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Smartt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Smartt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 Smartt St is pet friendly.
Does 3605 Smartt St offer parking?
No, 3605 Smartt St does not offer parking.
Does 3605 Smartt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Smartt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Smartt St have a pool?
No, 3605 Smartt St does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Smartt St have accessible units?
No, 3605 Smartt St does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Smartt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 Smartt St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 Smartt St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3605 Smartt St does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Rowlett 1 Bedrooms
Rowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with Balcony
Rowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Sherman, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Rockwall, TX
The Colony, TX
Haltom City, TX
Keller, TX
Addison, TX
Wylie, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary