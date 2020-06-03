3602 Jennifer Lane

Amenities

Beautiful, fully updated four-bedroom home. The home features an open floor plan with many upgrades. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Self-closing cabinets. Walk-in closets in bedrooms. Eight-foot privacy fence in shaded back yard.