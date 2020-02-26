All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 3416 Jonquil Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
3416 Jonquil Lane
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:14 PM

3416 Jonquil Lane

3416 Jonquil Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3416 Jonquil Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Flower Hill

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enter onto ceramic tile flooring covering entertaining areas. Living room offers brick fireplace and ceiling fan. Open Dining area. Kitchen features Oak paneled cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include a glass top range, built in microwave, a dishwasher and refrigerator! Master has vault ceiling and en-suite including double sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Luxuries include vaulted ceilings, wet bar, lots of closet space. 2 car garage offers remote access parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Jonquil Lane have any available units?
3416 Jonquil Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 3416 Jonquil Lane have?
Some of 3416 Jonquil Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 Jonquil Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Jonquil Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Jonquil Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3416 Jonquil Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 3416 Jonquil Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3416 Jonquil Lane offers parking.
Does 3416 Jonquil Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3416 Jonquil Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Jonquil Lane have a pool?
No, 3416 Jonquil Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3416 Jonquil Lane have accessible units?
No, 3416 Jonquil Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Jonquil Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3416 Jonquil Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3416 Jonquil Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3416 Jonquil Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary