3416 Jonquil Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enter onto ceramic tile flooring covering entertaining areas. Living room offers brick fireplace and ceiling fan. Open Dining area. Kitchen features Oak paneled cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include a glass top range, built in microwave, a dishwasher and refrigerator! Master has vault ceiling and en-suite including double sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Luxuries include vaulted ceilings, wet bar, lots of closet space. 2 car garage offers remote access parking.