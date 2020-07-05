All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 3409 Bermuda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
3409 Bermuda Drive
Last updated February 6 2020 at 7:09 PM

3409 Bermuda Drive

3409 Bermuda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3409 Bermuda Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
The Peninsula

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counter-tops, french doors and a fireplace! Large master bath and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
We are only offering six-month leases for this property.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Bermuda Drive have any available units?
3409 Bermuda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 3409 Bermuda Drive have?
Some of 3409 Bermuda Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Bermuda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Bermuda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Bermuda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3409 Bermuda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3409 Bermuda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3409 Bermuda Drive offers parking.
Does 3409 Bermuda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Bermuda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Bermuda Drive have a pool?
No, 3409 Bermuda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Bermuda Drive have accessible units?
No, 3409 Bermuda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Bermuda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 Bermuda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3409 Bermuda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3409 Bermuda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary