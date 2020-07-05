3409 Bermuda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A beautiful 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counter-tops, french doors and a fireplace! Large master bath and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

We are only offering six-month leases for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.