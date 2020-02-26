All apartments in Rowlett
Rowlett, TX
3110 Fair Oak Drive
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:26 PM

3110 Fair Oak Drive

3110 Fair Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3110 Fair Oak Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Springfield Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Big home on big lot with a pool. Fully landscaped. Island kitchen has granite tops, gas range and built in microwave. Jet tub in master. Pool service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 Fair Oak Drive have any available units?
3110 Fair Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 3110 Fair Oak Drive have?
Some of 3110 Fair Oak Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 Fair Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Fair Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 Fair Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3110 Fair Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 3110 Fair Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3110 Fair Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 3110 Fair Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 Fair Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 Fair Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3110 Fair Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 3110 Fair Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3110 Fair Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 Fair Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 Fair Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3110 Fair Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3110 Fair Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

