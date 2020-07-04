All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 301 Point Royal Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
301 Point Royal Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

301 Point Royal Dr

301 Point Royal Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

301 Point Royal Dr, Rowlett, TX 75087

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Great spacious home with views of Lake Ray Hubbard
With top tier Rockwall ISD. And close to Marina and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Point Royal Dr have any available units?
301 Point Royal Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 301 Point Royal Dr have?
Some of 301 Point Royal Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Point Royal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
301 Point Royal Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Point Royal Dr pet-friendly?
No, 301 Point Royal Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 301 Point Royal Dr offer parking?
Yes, 301 Point Royal Dr offers parking.
Does 301 Point Royal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Point Royal Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Point Royal Dr have a pool?
No, 301 Point Royal Dr does not have a pool.
Does 301 Point Royal Dr have accessible units?
No, 301 Point Royal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Point Royal Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Point Royal Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Point Royal Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Point Royal Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary