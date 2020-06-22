All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2913 Powell Drive

2913 Powell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Powell Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
TRADITIONAL HOME IN COMFY TOWN OF ROWLETT. ENJOY THIS HOME WITH AN EXTRA EXPANDED FIREPLACE. READY FOR MOVE-IN AFTER ROOF IS COMPLETE. TWO PATIOS, WET BAR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Powell Drive have any available units?
2913 Powell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 2913 Powell Drive have?
Some of 2913 Powell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Powell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Powell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Powell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2913 Powell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 2913 Powell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2913 Powell Drive offers parking.
Does 2913 Powell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Powell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Powell Drive have a pool?
No, 2913 Powell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Powell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2913 Powell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Powell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2913 Powell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2913 Powell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2913 Powell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

