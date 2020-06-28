All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2805 David Drive

2805 David Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2805 David Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
Westwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 David Drive have any available units?
2805 David Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 2805 David Drive have?
Some of 2805 David Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 David Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2805 David Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 David Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2805 David Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 2805 David Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2805 David Drive offers parking.
Does 2805 David Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 David Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 David Drive have a pool?
No, 2805 David Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2805 David Drive have accessible units?
No, 2805 David Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 David Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 David Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 David Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 David Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

